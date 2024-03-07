Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan’s ‘Relationships’ in Season 8

Selling Sunset season 8 is around the corner and Emma Hernan’s “personal relationships” will be showcased, the real estate agent exclusively tells Life & Style.

“We sign up to do the show and things that happen in our real life we have to deal with on the show, and I think that it’s good and bad because it’s difficult for millions and millions of people to watch and judge and see and have an opinion,” Emma, 32, explains, as fans remember her season 5 fling with Micah McDonald that fizzled out. “But at the same time, the stuff that we go through is so real and so raw and things that we didn’t expect that we would be filming. I think that it will help people out in the world really relate to certain situations that they’ll get to see in season eight.”

The Emma Leigh & Co. founder joined the cast of Selling Sunset during season 4 and quickly fit into the group. The following season, Emma met Micah when she toured a gorgeous multi-million-dollar home in Beverly Hills. Micah was the property’s developer and his connection with the reality star was displayed for fans to witness on screen.

Although sparks were flying across viewers’ television screens, Emma made it clear that she’s “always strictly business,” but it was “hard not to flirt with Micah.”

The vegan empanada queen kept her romance with the husky handyman off screen. That being said, she gave fans a rare update in April 2022 shortly after their introduction episode aired.

“Obviously, it’s progressed a little bit. We’ve become closer,” Emma told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

The pair’s fling was short-lived after the Netflix star made her relationship status “single” in May 2022. “Right now, I’m single and dating. I’m open to a relationship,” she told TODAY. “I’m open to something moving a little bit more serious.”

Now, Emma is ready to enter season 8 of Selling Sunset alongside her Oppenheim Group coworkers Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet, Romain Bonnet and twin bosses Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim.

Netflix

Netflix has yet to release the official trailer, but Emma teases that the upcoming season will be the most “intense” and “best season yet.”

Fans can seemingly expect to see what went wrong in Jason, 46, and ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk after their May 2023 breakup and more feuds.

Selling Sunset season 8 is set to drop on Netflix. The premiere date has yet to be announced by the streaming service.