Selling Sunset season 7 featured some of the most jaw-dropping moments of the series, but star Emma Hernan promises that season 8 has even more dramatic ​scenes in store for fans.

“We’re in the middle of filming right now, season ​8. It’s definitely been pretty intense, to say the least. I think that this probably will be the best season yet,” Emma, 32, exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Selling Sunset star continues, “I think you’re going to get to see a little bit more of each one of the cast members, and I think that that’s what the audience needs. There’s more drama than ever, which obviously seems to somehow find its way into reality ​TV. But it’s crazy because these are our real lives.”

Netflix has already confirmed that Emma, along with Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet and Romain Bonnet are all returning for Selling Sunset season 8.

However, Selling Sunset OG Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) isn’t listed as returning, despite being a part of the cast since the beginning. While Heather, 36, had a very reduced role in season 7, she still made appearances before her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s baby was born, but even that isn’t expected to happen in season 8.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, so I’m not gonna say anything,” Heather told ET Online in December 2023. “I don’t know what to tell though. I’m not in the know. [But] I’m not returning to 8.”

Selling Sunset season 7 also showed Bre, 32, seemingly ending her time with The Oppenheim Group in the finale after negotiations on her pay with Jason Oppenheimer didn’t go the way she wanted.

“Jason takes a much larger percentage, which obviously affects my income and how I provide for my son,” the mom-of-one said during a confessional. “I don’t wanna continue to make money for a brokerage where I can make way more money somewhere else, and you have people like Chelsea trying to sabotage you. I deserve way more than I’m making to put up with that s–t.”

With Netflix’s confirmation of the returning cast, it looks like Brie didn’t walk away from The Oppenheim Group like she planned.

While the streamer has yet to confirm a release date for Selling Sunset season 8, Netflix revealed that it’s set to drop sometime in 2024.