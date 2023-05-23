Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith shared a very vulnerable moment during the show’s sixth season when she revealed she ​underwent a biopsy after seeing “questionable things” during a health scan. The Los Angeles-based realtor later admitted that she may have had a cancerous mass in her uterus, leaving viewers concerned for her health. Keep reading to get details about Amanza’s health scare and find out if she has cancer.

What Was Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith’s Health Scare?

After talking about her trip to the doctor during Selling Sunset season 6 episode 4, Amanza confided in costar Mary Fitzgerald about her concerning ultrasound appointment.

“When they did the ultrasound, my uterus on the screen looked … There’s a lot of stuff there and I don’t know what it is. It doesn’t look good. There’s a wide array of things that it could be, and then the one thing that we pray and hope that it’s not,” the reality star said, alluding to cancer.

Jason Szenes/EPA/Shutterstock

The Indiana native went on to admit that she “couldn’t deal” with the possible life-changing outcome and “avoided” getting the additional tests for three months, noting that it was a decision she “wasn’t proud of.”

“I couldn’t deal with it and just completely avoided it for three months. I most recently went, and I finally had [the blood tests] … but I just realized, like, holy s–t, my kids — I’m all they have,” Amanza continued, talking about her daughter Noah and son Braker. “And then it just triggered something inside of me that, like, I realized I’m still not okay.”

Does Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith Have Cancer?

Although viewers were left on a cliffhanger regarding Amanza’s health during the show, the Netflix star gave fans a miraculous update via Instagram and shared that she is cancer free!

“The results of my biopsy were benign! I will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever! You realize that if it is in fact, in poor, standing, everything else falls secondary,” she captioned her May 22 post. “I have lost many loved ones to cancer. The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season six. Maybe I didn’t say how he passed but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject … Big love to you all. Thank you for the support.”

Amanza’s Selling Sunset castmates Nicole Young, Chelsea Lazkani, Heather ​Rae El Moussa and Selling the OC’s Kayla Cardona rallied around her in the comments section, showing their unwavering support of the fantastic health update.

Nicole commented, “Beautiful inside and out! And one amazing mother! Love you to the moon and back.”