She went there! Selling Sunset has dropped its highly anticipated sixth season with season 7 just around the corner, and the show wouldn’t be the soapy, dramatic hit that it is without some serious fights between costars.

Who Stars on ‘Selling Sunset’?

Season 1 of the hit Netflix show largely centered around then-newcomer Chrishell Stause and her integration into the Oppenheim Group real estate empire. Seemingly having to prove herself to the existing agents, series villain Christine Quinn was quick to call Chrishell “two faced” – the two didn’t see eye to eye from that point onward.

Christine, controversially, did not come back to Selling Sunset after season 5, instead starting her own firm with husband Christian Richard focusing on crypto currency usage.

The current slate of Selling Sunset realtors as of publication additionally include Mary Fitzgerald, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz (who has been on and off the show), Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, and newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young (though Nicole has been with the Oppenheim Group for years as a realtor off camera).

Why Do the ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Fight On Camera?

Selling Sunset has an obvious soap opera-like quality to it, but the show captures the interpersonal relationships that develop within the Oppenheim Group real estate office. The bulk of the agents had individual and group issues with Christine throughout the show’s five seasons, actively voicing their frustrations with her behavior. While some personalities simply haven’t clicked, others – like Chelsea and Bre – have actively called each other out in front of the cameras.

Still, other areas of drama come from relationships developed outside the office. A point of contention between Chrishell and Mary during season 6 came due to Mary and Jason’s close friendship and the fallout of Chrishell and the developer’s breakup. And even more surprisingly, Chrishell and Amanza had a falling out due to claims made by Nicole about an old real estate sale. Keep scrolling to learn about the worst feuds during Selling Sunset season 6.