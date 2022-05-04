Keeping it candid! Many Selling Sunset cast members have opened up about getting plastic surgery, including boob jobs and Botox. See what Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and more have said about going under the knife.

The ladies of the Oppenheim group chatted about getting breast augmentations on the Netflix show during a get together for Christine’s birthday. Maya Vander began the discussion by sharing that the FDA stated that silicone breast implants had been linked to cancer.

“I have saline,” Christine replied while shaking her bosoms. Heather noted that she also had saline implants while Maya and Amanza Smith revealed theirs are silicone.

Although Chrishell kept quiet during the conversations, she previously joked to her sister that her breasts were “expensive” during an episode of Selling Sunset.

In addition to breast augmentations, many of the women are very open about getting Botox and other fillers. Christine, specifically, said during season 5 that she was upset her face was able to “move” while dining with Amanza. Naturally, it makes sense that the Texas native was the mastermind behind the “Burgers and Botox” party during season 3.

“I tell people all the time: I got my boobs done, I get my lips done, tons of Botox, tons of makeup,” Christine told Vogue in 2020.

Heather is also very open thanks to her past experience as a model for Playboy. The California native called posing for the men’s magazine an “amazing experience” before she became a realtor.

“Posing nude has not hurt me,” she told Playboy in 2020. “I’m already out there; I’ve done it. I’m proud of myself and what I’ve done. It’s a celebration of our bodies and our choices, and I find it empowering.”

She added, “I would never take it back. I believe everything happens for a reason. I really, truly do. If I hadn’t posed for Playboy, I wouldn’t have met the people who led me to where I am now.”

That being said, Heather takes her career as a realtor very serious since joining the Oppenheim Group in 2014.

“I studied my ass off, I passed the test and then within my first three months of doing real estate, I sold a $7.2 million house and a $1.5 million condo,” she recalled, adding that some people “judge” her prematurely.

“Men expect me to be a little Barbie doll and be stupid. Men will meet me and say, ‘Wow, you’re actually smart.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, what did you think? Because I’m a Playmate or a model or a woman, I can’t be smart as well?’” Heather continued. “All the Playmates I’ve ever met have so much going on. We’re not slutty like people think.”

