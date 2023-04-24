What Plastic Surgery Has Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Gotten Done? See Photos Then, Now

Honesty! Not the first word fans think of when it comes to Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, but she’s been forthcoming about the cosmetic work she’s gotten done over the years.

Reaching new levels of success thanks to the hit Netflix show, Christine quickly took on the role of the series’ villain, making newcomer Chrishell Stause’s transition to the Oppenheim Group realty office drama ridden. Slowly but surely ostracizing herself from the other agents throughout the show’s five seasons – of which a sixth season is forthcoming – Christine finally decided to depart the camera and the Oppenheim Group, with a source telling Us Weekly exclusively at the time that she left on her terms.

“It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” the insider said. The agent maintained that she chose to leave the firm in order to pursue cryptocurrency-driven real estate sales.

“A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don’t understand the inner workings of it, so that’s why it’s very difficult for agents to do these transactions,” Christine explained to Forbes. “A) the brokers don’t know anything about crypto; B) don’t know how to do it; and C) don’t understand how reliable and how safe it actually is. The process that RealOpen [the company she cofounded with husband Christian Richard] uses is absolutely reliable and fool-proof.”

While exploring new career paths, Christine has continued to pop up on the red carpet scene, showing off some seriously smooth skin and an impressive pout. Commenting on the cosmetic work she’s had done over the years, the Selling Sunset alum listed off procedure after procedure in an interview with Vogue in 2020.

“I tell people all the time: I got my boobs done, I get my lips done, tons of Botox, tons of makeup,” she said, before revealing why she’s so transparent about undergoing the knife. “It’s important in a world where there’s this façade of social media causing people to have body dysmorphia,” she explained. “People think that [things are] real, and they’re not.”

