Making an appearance? Bre Tiesi‘s relationship with Nick Cannon is a major topic of conversation during Selling Sunset season 6. The pair made headlines after welcoming son Legendary Love in June 2022.

“I find Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting,” Chelsea Lazkani admitted during the Netflix reality series, referring to the America’s Got Talent host as a “master manipulator,” slamming him by saying that “creating multiple broken homes is disgusting.”

Her comments came amid the revelation on the show that Bre had been unaware of Nick’s relationship and subsequent child with LaNisha Cole, who was born in September 2022.

While he’s talked about a lot during the show, does Nick actually make an appearance on Selling Sunset? Keep reading for all the details.

Is Nick Cannon on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6?

While the television host doesn’t actually make an appearance on the show, he’s a major topic of conversation. When discussing their relationship, the model-turned-real estate agent referred to Nick as her “baby daddy” and “best friend” before giving more insight into their “interesting” relationship.

“I don’t know if I would say I’m single. I’ve been in a — I don’t know if I want to call it open, but open relationship, I guess,” Bre told her costars. “We just had a baby, we’re really happy. So I’m happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he’s home, you’re seeing him every morning, every night.”

Courtesy of Netflix

She went on to defend their relationship, adding, “I know that for me, I’m going to do what works for me and I really don’t care how anyone feels about it. … He makes his rounds.”

It appears that Bre has no issues with their life together, saying that she’s “not a monogamy kind of person,” explaining, “everything I’ve ever seen is divorce and people are unhappy and it ends badly and the kids suffer and it’s, like, men can’t keep it together. It’s never us.”

Do Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Have a Child Together?

Yes, Nick and Bre welcomed Legendary Love in June 2022. “He definitely has super sperm because my child is brilliant,” Bre joked on the show of their baby.

While they filmed the show, Nick and LaNisha’s child was born and Bre found out on camera. However, she ended up defending him in the end.

“I don’t actually care,” Bre explained. “Do I wish that he would have said stuff without me me finding s–t out on the internet and me coming to him being like, ‘What the f–k?’ Yes, but there’s no legal agreement.”