They’re back and cattier than ever! Selling Sunset season 6 has some major drama in store — and the Oppenheim Group ladies’ first lines of the show prove it.

According to Chrishell Stause, this time around, the show “really just kind of puts us all in a pot, and it just turns the heat up,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May 2023. “Things are going to explode.”

That being said, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant is keeping her relationship with G Flip off the show for the time being. So, no details of their surprise “untraditional” wedding will be revealed. The pair revealed in May 2023 that they were married, but Chrishell is keeping the actual wedding date under wraps for now, only teasing that it went down “a little bit ago” in Las Vegas.

“It just really meant a lot for us. And it was … the best day of all time,” Chrishell said of the nuptials while chatting with ET. “I just feel like, some of those things you don’t want to hear people’s opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing.”

Other than the returning real estate agents, including Chrishell, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae Young El Moussa and Mary Fitzgerald, two new ladies are joining the mix. Nicole Young finds herself an enemy in Chrishell while Bre Tiesi finds herself judged by some of her costars.

Aside from her involvement in the Netflix reality series, Bre rose to fame after welcoming son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon in June 2022.

“I like her a lot. I was a little worried when she first came,” Mary admitted to Design Scene in March 2023 when discussing Bre’s involvement in the show. “I was like, ‘I can’t do any more drama … please don’t give me more drama.’”

Mary, for her part, appears to be thriving following Christine Quinn‘s departure from the Oppenheim Group following season 5. However, she does see some tension with Jason Oppenheim as the sixth season progresses, especially after he jets off on a weeks-long vacation with girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

