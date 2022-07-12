She’s a mystery woman no more. The gorgeous blonde whom Selling Sunset‘s Jason Oppenheim was photographed kissing in Greece is up-and-coming French model Marie-Lou, Life & Style can confirm. She even shared an Instagram Stories photo of the pair together at their villa. “Jason is in a really good positive place and had an amazing summer trip,” a source tells Life & Style. Get to know the real estate mogul’s new love interest.

Where Does Marie-Lou Live?

According to her Instagram profile, she lives in Paris and her astrological sign is Virgo. Other than that, there is no other information provided in her bio.

Do Marie-Lou and Jason Oppenheim Follow Each Other on Instagram?

The model has just under 3,500 Instagram followers, but Jason is one of them. He is one of the 667 people whom Marie-Lou follows. Following each other on social media is always a good sign for a blossoming romance.

Marie-Lou Looks Amazing in a Bikini

Even though she only has 27 Instagram posts, several show the model in tiny bikinis, and she has a long, lean body that looks sensational in the swimwear.

Marie-Lou Loves to Travel

Her Instagram photos show getaways to Ibiza, Spain, Portugal and Dubai. She also appears to travel to Berlin, Germany, frequently for modeling assignments.

How Did Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Meet?

It’s unclear how Jason and Marie-Lou met. But the July 9 photos of the pair passionately kissing in Greece shows that their apparent romance has taken off.

Courtesy of Who Is Marie-Lou/Instagram

Marie-Lou Has Been Sharing Photos From Her Trip to Greece With Jason

From the time her plane landed on July 5, she has been posting photos and videos to her Instagram Stories. Marie-Lou included plenty of bikini pictures, shots of the pool at their villa overlooking the sea and finally one of her standing at sunset with her arm around Jason as she towered over him, wearing a strapless black minidress and platform ankle boots. She jokingly wrote on the photo, “Selling Sunset season 6 coming soon.” Their vacation apparently came to an end on July 11, when Marie-Lou shared a Stories photo of the villa and stunning pool and wrote “bye” on it.

Jason and Marie-Lou were caught by paparazzi passionately kissing while on vacation in Mykonos, where the Oppenheim Group president and the tall blonde were putting on the PDA show while waiting for a car with several other people present. Us Weekly was the first outlet to identify Marie-Lou as Jason’s mystery woman, with a source telling the publication that their romance is currently “nothing serious.”

This is the first romance for the Netflix star since his December 2021 breakup with Selling Sunset castmate and employee, Chrishell Stause. At the time of their split, the two professed their respect and adoration for each other following their five-month romance, but ultimately, the pair could not agree on her desire to start a family.