Wedding bells! Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Australian musician G Flip have tied the knot. Chrishell took to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, to share a behind-the-scenes video of G Flip’s new song, “Be Your Man,” when she slipped in a picture of their wedding ceremony at the end of the video.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” the real estate agent wrote alongside the post, before turning her attention to her new spouse! “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. … I love you so much.”

The cast of Selling Sunset was quick to flood the comments of the post with kind words, with fellow realtor and friend Emma Hernan writing, “I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world!” Heather Rae El Moussa, meanwhile, left red heart emojis alongside a chorus of other comments.

Chrishell and G Flip were first connected shortly after the real estate agent broke things off with fellow Netflix star Jason Oppenheim in December 2021. In a surprising move, Chrishell starred in G Flip’s music video for their song “Get Me Outta Here,” and the true status of their relationship began to swirl given their onscreen chemistry.

“I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that,’” Chrishell said of starring in the music video. “It was so much fun. We had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing, the song is amazing.”

After leaving flirty comments on social media and dropping hints about their relationship, Chrishell and G Flip confirmed they were dating in May 2022.

Chrishell was famously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley from 2017 until 2021. Their surprising split and divorce was captured on camera amid Selling Sunset. The real estate agent was then involved with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, before finding what so many thought to be lasting love with Jason.

“She’s just an exceptional woman in so many ways,” Jason told Life & Style of their romance while they were still together. “I think as friends, we had such open and honest conversations, and there’s no holding back anything.”

Despite their shared working environment and social circles, Chrishell and Jason went their separate ways after six months of dating.

The soap opera alum’s flourishing relationship with G Flip came as a surprise to some given she had only dated men in the public eye, but Chrishell explained that for her, it’s all about the person.

“I hear people talk about these things and they’re like, ‘I knew from a young age.’ That’s not me. I’m just, I’m very open to good energy,” she said during the Selling Sunset reunion.