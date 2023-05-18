It takes two to tango! Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari’s marriage is seemingly heating up amid split rumors after the pop star posted a PDA-packed video of the pair on Wednesday, May 17.

In the Instagram video, the “Circus” singer, 41, and Sam, 29, frolicked in their backyard before stopping for a passionate NSFW kiss.

“OK so I’m proud of my flowers!!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home!!! I’m redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday !!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed !!! [sic]” Britney captioned the clip ​about her ongoing home improvement project.

Fans were not able to respond to the video as her Instagram comments are disabled, but that didn’t stop people from reposting the video on Twitter.

“Our girl is thriving and glowing,” an online user wrote on Wednesday.

Britney Spears/ Instagram

However, others thought the PDA moment could have taken place off camera.

“The kissing is so inappropriate. It looks weird. Sorry Brit :(,” a second person replied.

Sam also shared that he and Britney were going strong just five days prior, posting a short Instagram clip of him taking a hike “with his woman” along the beautiful California coast.

Although critics claim that there’s trouble in paradise for Sam and Britney, they always stand together and publicly stick up for each other.

In fact, the model shut down gossip that his Grammy-winning wife had a “meltdown” at a restaurant in January.

TMZ reported that Britney was ​behaving disturbingly while out at a Los Angeles eatery after a source told the outlet that she was “yelling and talking gibberish.” They also obtained a video of the alleged incident; however, the “Womanizer” artist was seen holding a menu in front of her face while a fan was recording her.

“Don’t believe what you read online, people,” Sam said in response to the accusations via Instagram Stories on January 14.

Britney shared her side of the story the following day via Instagram in a lengthy caption, slamming people for criticizing her for “being a little drunk at a restaurant.”

“I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!,” she wrote at the time. “Honestly, it would be safer for me to compliment this world and f–k up because if I become a prophet and don’t create history, we might have something y’all … I’m just KIDDING, but it’s a good thought.”