Not the ‘Bad Guy’ When It Comes to Relationships! Inside Billie Eilish’s Low-Key Dating History

Single or taken? “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish has been open about many aspects of her life and career, but when it comes to her romances, she prefers to keep quiet.

“I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret,” Billie told the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show in September 2020. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?’”

Despite wanting to stay mum when it comes to her relationships, the Los Angeles native shared some rare comments about her relationship with now-ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life, my life to a point, where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass,” she told Vanity Fair in November 2022, after confirming her relationship with The Neighbourhood singer. “Are you kidding me? Can we just, round of applause for me?”

Billie went on to say that she doesn’t “want to be controlled” in a relationship and that she values her “freedom.”

“I just need to be touching skin all the time. Touching and cuddling and hugging,” she told the outlet. “I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space and I want love and attention. And equal admiration is really important. I’m just really inspired by [Jesse] and he’s inspired by me.”

Prior to being linked to the “Sweater Weather” artist, Billie told Howard Stern that she thought she’d “be single for the rest of [her] life.”

“I’m not a serial dater … I don’t go to stuff and flirt with people. It’s really hard to meet people when people are either terrified of you or think that you’re out of their league,” she said during a December 2021 appearance on his SiriusXM show, The Howard Stern Show. “Last year, I thought that I’d be single for the rest of my life. I genuinely couldn’t even picture myself in a relationship of any sort. I got over that pretty fast.”

The pair – who were first romantically linked in October 2022 – called it quits in May 2023, after being spotted together for the last time at the Coachella music festival the month prior.

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” the “Happier Than Ever” artist’s rep confirmed to Page Six on May 17.

