Celebrities Who Have Regrets About Becoming Famous: See Quotes From Billie Eilish, Megan Fox and More

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side! Some of your favorite celebrities, including Billie Eilish and Megan Fox, have regrets about becoming famous. After all, life in the spotlight does come with a certain set of challenges.

At just 19 years old, Billie is one of the biggest names in music today. However, the Los Angeles native isn’t necessarily in love with the idea of being a star. “Fame f–king sucks,” Billie told Tidal during a March 2018 interview. “I hate it. But it’s great, though.” At the time, Billie’s fame was still on the rise. In fact, she had yet to release her first studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but her 2015 single “Ocean Eyes” was already hugely popular.

“It’s really weird. It’s like nothing I would ever think it is,” Billie added of her stardom. “When this kind of thing happens, you just have to be like, ‘S–t, OK. Great. Let’s just go with it.’”

Billie has since become the youngest person to ever win a Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Moreover, in July 2021, she released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever. Like many artists before her, Billie’s look has dramatically changed with the release of her sophomore album.

Prior to turning 18 years old, the “Lovely” singer was known for wearing oversized clothing with designer logos like Gucci, Burberry and Louis Vuitton. In June 2021, she shocked fans by posing for British Vogue in dresses and lingerie.

“Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud,” Billie told the magazine. “Me and all the girls are hoes, and f–k it, you know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see quotes from celebrities who have regrets about becoming famous.