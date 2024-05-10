Selena Gomez Reacts to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Baby News

Selena Gomez is doing just fine! Soon after Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber announced they were expecting baby No. 1, the “Love You Like a Love Song” artist posted a sweet photo of herself and boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Selena, 31, shared a black and white image of her and Benny, 36, holding hands via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 9. Along with that, the makeup mogul included a snap with her arm around Benny’s shoulders as they posed with some of her Only Murders in the Building costars, like Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, shared a vintage-style video on Instagram that featured the couple renewing their vows. Hailey wore a form-fitting lace gown that showcased her growing baby bump while she held a small bouquet of wildflowers.

After Hailey and Justin shared their baby announcement, fans quickly began to wonder how Selena would take the news. Selena and Justin dated on and off from 2010 to 2018 when they split for good. After their breakup, Justin went on to date and eventually marry Hailey. Throughout the years, speculation that Selena and Hailey disliked each other became a hot topic of conversation anytime Justin or the women were mentioned.

Both Hailey and Selena have taken time to deny that there was any animosity between them. In 2023, Hailey was the target of death threats from several unhinged Selena fans and the Rare Beauty founder explained that Hailey reached out to her during the tough time.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena said via her Instagram Stories on March 24, 2023. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Despite both women insisting they don’t have any ill will toward the other, fans have continued to perpetuate the rumors that Hailey and Selena are locked in a feud. Tensions between the two appeared less strained through most of 2023, but Hailey seemingly reignited the feud when she shared a photo of Beyoncé’s new cover of the Dolly Parton original “Jolene” to her Instagram Stories on March 29. She captioned the photo, “Whew.”

Dolly’s version of “Jolene” famously tells the story of a woman having an affair with another woman’s husband, while Beyoncé’s cover features the woman warning Jolene to stay away from her man. Some people believed Hailey’s post to be a reference to Selena trying to steal Justin away from her.