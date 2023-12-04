selena gomez and hailey bieber avoid run in at same event

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were both in attendance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 3. The ladies posed for red carpet photos at the event and seemingly avoided a run-in, despite taking photos together at the same event in 2022.

Selena, 31, wore an elegant black gown with matching gloves and a dramatic floral neckline. She styled her hair in a sleek updo and was glowing on the red carpet. The Only Murders in the Building star hung out with her friends Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the gala, as evidenced by photos posted to her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Hailey, 27, also rocked black for the occasion. She stunned in a shimmering sequined gown and had her hair slicked back. The model took red carpet photos with her bestie Kendall Jenner, who was ravishing in red on the night out.

Getty

In October 2022, Selena and Hailey broke the internet when they cozied up to one another for a photo-op inside the Academy Museum Gala. The pictures came following years of feud rumors between the stars, who both famously dated Justin Bieber (Hailey married the “Baby” singer in 2018).

Just days before the public lovefest, Hailey opened up about where she stood with the “Bad Liar” singer. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” she revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, after insisting that she never hooked up with Justin, 29, while he was with Selena. “That’s also why I feel like … well … if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine. That brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is.”

Getty

However, fans began speculating that the tension had been reignited at the beginning of 2023 when they accused Hailey and Kylie Jenner of throwing shade at Selena in a TikTok video, which Kylie, 26, denied. Selena then seemingly returned the shade by commenting on an old video of the Rhode Beauty founder dissing Taylor Swift.

After weeks of being pitted against each other by fans, Selena and Hailey finally addressed the drama. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena wrote on her Instagram story in March. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey responded on her own page, writing, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”