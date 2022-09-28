For the first time ever, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) opened up about her husband Justin Bieber‘s former relationship with Selena Gomez.

Speaking with “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper, the model, 25, cleared up speculation that her and Justin’s relationship overlapped with his and Selena’s.

“When [he] and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never,” Hailey said during the Wednesday, September 28 episode. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and never was.”

She doubled down by adding, “I can say period point blank I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

Justin, 28, and Selena, 30, dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. As for Hailey and the “Peaches” artist, they too, had an off-again, on-again relationship, which started in 2016. However, come September 2018, the A-list couple officially tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.

The following year, Justin and Hailey hosted an over-the-top wedding with their famous friends and family at a resort in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

Despite the lovebirds saying “I do” — twice — fans continued to pit Hailey and Selena against each other. In fact, as recently as April 2022, the Rhodes founder pleaded with her followers on TikTok to stop commenting about the former Disney Channel star.

“Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” Hailey began. “Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone.”

For Selena’s part, she’s also encouraged fans to leave the drama in the past, namely after releasing her single “Lose You to Love Me” in October 2019.

Based on the lyrics “I gave my all and they all know it/ You turned me down and now it’s showing/ In two months, you replaced us/ Like it was easy/ Made me think I deserved it/ In the thick of healing, yeah,” the internet was quick to point fingers at Hailey before Selena spoke out.

“I am grateful for the response the song is getting. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down,” the Rare Beauty founder said via Instagram Live at the time.

“I will never, ever be by that, so please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please,” she continued. “Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart.”

In the years following Selena’s final split from Justin, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum has kept her dating life out of the spotlight. That said, in August, Selena did spark some romance rumors with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino. The attractive pair was photographed getting cozy on a yacht in Positano, Italy, in images obtained by Daily Mail.

“Selena and Andrea are just friends,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys.”

Keep scrolling for everything Hailey said about Selena during “Call Her Daddy.”