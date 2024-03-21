Selena Gomez has become an inspiration to so many fans when it comes to her incredibly honest and often empowering quotes about her body image and weight fluctuations.

Her most recent reflection came in January 2024. The “Single Soon” singer shared a throwback Instagram Stories photo wearing a bikini in 2013, writing next to it, “Today, I realized I will never look like this again.”

However, she wasn’t being gloomy. Selena followed it up with a more recent photo from 2023 wearing a black and white one-piece, writing, “I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am … sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me.”