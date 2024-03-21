Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
selena-gomez-quotes-about-weight

Getty Images

Always So Honest! Selena Gomez’s Powerful Quotes About Her Weight and Body Image

Health & Fitness
Mar 21, 2024 6:49 pm·
By
Picture

Selena Gomez has become an inspiration to so many fans when it comes to her incredibly honest and often empowering quotes about her body image and weight fluctuations.

Amazon Big Spring Sale

Deal of the Day

50 Shockingly Good Deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale View Deal

Her most recent reflection came in January 2024. The “Single Soon” singer shared a throwback Instagram Stories photo wearing a bikini in 2013, writing next to it, “Today, I realized I will never look like this again.”

However, she wasn’t being gloomy. Selena followed it up with a more recent photo from 2023 wearing a black and white one-piece, writing, “I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am … sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me.”

Picture