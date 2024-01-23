Selena Gomez reflected on how her body has changed over the years while sharing throwback bikini photos.

“Today, I realized I will never look like this again,” Selena, 31, captioned a throwback photo of herself in a bikini from 2013 via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 22. The “Rare” singer then shared a more recent photo from 2023, writing, “I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am … sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me.”

Selena’s recent post isn’t the first time she has addressed her body image issues. Back in October 2023, the Spring Breakers star revealed that she took her first social media hiatus in 2018 due to her highly publicized split from Justin Bieber and her struggles with her appearance.

“I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing,” Selena told Fast Company at the time. “Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. Wow, I wish my body looked like that.”

She then reflected on being publicly ridiculed after she lost her “teenager body” amid her changing appearance. “None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed,” the “Single Soon” singer continued. “Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?”

Selena – who was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 – has also discussed the attention she received online for her fluctuating weight. “I would go online and post a picture of myself and I would say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying,’ all the while being in the room posting that crying my eyes out, ’cause nobody deserves to hear those things,” she said during her appearance on Apple TV+’s Dear … docuseries in March 2023.

While Selena has now embraced her physique, she previously admitted to altering her appearance by getting Botox injections. After she faced backlash for her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco, Selena responded to a social media troll who claimed she wasn’t thinking straight due to her plastic surgery procedures in December 2023. “Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It’s messing with your brain,” the person wrote via Instagram, while Selena responded, “Hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl.”

The internet troll is not the only person who has expressed their concerns over Selena’s relationship with Benny, 35, after they confirmed their romance in December 2023. In light of the backlash, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that her fans had gone “too far.”

“If things work out with Benny, great. If they don’t, that’s OK, too,” the source continued. “She knows what she’s doing.”