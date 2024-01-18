Wizards of Waverly Place fans have a lot to look forward to after Disney Branded Television announced that the series is getting a sequel. What is the show about, which original stars are returning and when does it premiere?

Who Is Starring on the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel?

The Wizards of Waverly Place sequel is bringing back original star David Henrie as a series regular to portray Justin Russo, while Selena Gomez will guest star in the pilot episode as Justin’s sister, Alex Russo.

In addition to David, the full-time cast will also include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos.

Not only are David and Selena reprising their roles as siblings, but they will also serve as executive producers behind the scenes.

What Is the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel About?

The series will kick off following a mysterious incident at WizTech. After Justin chose to leave his wizard powers behind in favor of living normal, human life with his wife and two sons, a powerful young wizard seeks him out for training. Justin will then be forced to embrace his past as a wizard in an attempt to save Wizard World.

When Does the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel Premiere?

A premiere date for the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel has not yet been revealed. It’s also not clear which of Disney’s platforms the show will air on.

What Has the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Cast Said About the Sequel?

David took to Instagram to share the exciting news on January 18, 2024. “The Russo’s are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown,” he wrote alongside a photo of the pilot episode’s script. “2024, the year magic comes back!”

Shortly after fans expressed their concerns that other original stars wouldn’t be on the new show, David promised fans that they will see familiar faces in the sequel. “We definitely plan on bringing back the original cast for the series order,” he wrote in the comments section of the original post.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Selena took to her Instagram Stories to tease her latest project. “So excited,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of an article revealing the news.

She followed up the announcement by sharing a throwback photo of her and David on set of the original show. “We’re back,” the “Rare” singer wrote.

The original show – which ran on the Disney Channel from 2007 until 2012 – also starred Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise.