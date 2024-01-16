Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco made their first public appearance as a couple at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15.

The music producer, 35, didn’t walk the red carpet with his Rare Beauty founder, 31, girlfriend, but cheered her on the sidelines before reuniting on the other side of the venue, as seen in a X (formerly known as Twitter) video.

In a clip posted by Lella Magazine, Benny blew Selena air kisses as she prepared to walk the carpet. After saying his goodbyes, he headed around the building to meet the Only Murders in the Building actress across the way. A Selena Gomez fan account tweeted a separate video of the couple, where the former Disney star lovingly placed her hand on Benny’s shoulders as they walked inside the venue.

Selena wore a jaw-dropping strapless and custom Oscar de la Renta dress that featured plum floral embellishments. The sheer gown was filled with 450,000 sequins, which made her dazzle even more in front of the cameras. Selena completed the look with a Tiffany & Co. necklace that showcased a gorgeous plum diamond in the center. The multihyphenate’s documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, earned a nomination for Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program category.

Benny, for his part, wore a baggy and silk full pant outfit with a trench coat and black loafers.

Selena has been blissfully in love after revealing to fans on December 7, 2023, that she was dating the Dave actor. “[Benny has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Later that month in an interview, Selena detailed which characteristics she looked for in a partner, admitting, “Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a little bit of both.”

“It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy,” she continued.

The A-lister has since posted a handful of photos with the “Lonely” producer, including at-home PDA photos and date night snapshots. Selena and Benny attended their first public date on January 3 as they sat cozy courtside at a Lakers Game. Four days later, the “Calm Down” artist walked the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet by herself. However, Benny snuck into the venue and snapped a backstage photo with his leading lady.