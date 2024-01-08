Selena Gomez walked the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet solo amid her romance with Benny Blanco.

The Rare Beauty founder, 31, dazzled in a red and black asymmetrical cut dress for the prestigious award show, held in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 7. The fashionable custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown featured shiny satin red fabric, lined with black and the former Disney star completed the look with matching red pumps.

Getty

Selena, who is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy for her performance in Only Murders in the Building, attended the award show without her music producer boyfriend, whom she confirmed her relationship with in December 2023.

The pair — who first collaborated professionally in 2015 — announced their relationship after an Instagram account posted about their rumored relationship. Selena “liked” the post and the same account then posted the social media exchange, hinting Selena was confirming she was dating Benny, 35 with her “like.”

Selena then ended the rumors with a telling comment “Facts,” and then posted a photo of her and Benny cuddling on her Instagram story.

Since then, the two have not shied off sharing their love on social media. Selena documented their date night at an art museum at the end of December 2023, while Benny kicked off 2024 by posting cute candid photos of his girlfriend.

Not everyone has been happy for the Only Murders in the Building actress’ new love connection, as fans were quick to remind Selena that Benny once threw shade at her in an interview in which the producer praised Justin Bieber for releasing songs such as “Lonely” while slamming “cookie-cutter pop artists,” seemingly like Selena, for releasing makeup lines.

“Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with,” Selena clapped back. “I know what’s best for me, and I will fight till I get what I deserve. [Benny] has treated me better than any human being on this planet.” When fans didn’t let up, the protective singer put her foot down. “I’m done,” she sniped. “If you can’t accept me at my happiest, then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

While she’s known to keep her relationships private, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum opened up about what’s important to her now in an interview published in December 2023. “Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a little bit of both,” she admitted, without mentioning Benny. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”