Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco looked so in love while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday, January 3. The outing marked the pair’s first public date night since she confirmed their relationship in December 2023.

The “Single Soon” singer, 31, looked stylish in a black and white coat, which she paired with heeled boots, for the outing. She cozied close to Benny, 35, as they took in the NBA game. At one point, she rested her head on his shoulder and linked her arm through his. The producer often had a hand resting protectively on Selena’s knee throughout the sporting event.

Although Selena and Benny first collaborated professionally in 2015, they didn’t hit it off romantically until the summer of 2023. The Only Murders in the Building star confirmed the timeline of the relationship in December 2023, when she revealed that she had been with Benny for six months. The revelation came as quite a shock to fans, as Selena had posted a TikTok video claiming that she was single just three months prior.

MEGA

In October 2023, Benny supported Selena by attending the Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, which was sponsored by her beauty brand. The following month, Selena promoted the producer’s new cookbook on her Instagram page.

While dating rumors began at the end of November 2023, it wasn’t until December 7, 2023, that Selena confirmed the romance. When an Instagram account posted about the rumored relationship, Selena ‘liked’ the post. The same account then posted that Selena seemingly confirmed she was dating Benny with her ‘like,’ and she dropped in with a telling comment: “Facts.” The Rare Beauty founder then posted a photo of her and Benny cuddling on her Instagram story.

MEGA

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Selena wrote in another Instagram comment. She also defended the relationship from haters. “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts,” she insisted.

Since then, the two have not been shy about showing off their love on social media. Selena documented their date night at an art museum at the end of December 2023, while Benny kicked off 2024 by posting cute candid photos of his girlfriend.

Amid the blossoming romance, Selena opened up about what’s important to her in a relationship in an interview published in December 2023. “Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a little bit of both,” she admitted, without mentioning Benny. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”