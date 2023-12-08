Selena Gomez wasn’t letting anyone kill her vibe after seemingly confirming her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco. The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer clapped back at fans who had any negative things to say about her and Benny on Instagram after a fan account posted a photo of the two on Thursday, December 7. The Only Murders in the Building ​star added a comment which read, “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” which then prompted fans to voice their opinions.

“He cursed you, that’s not treating you well,” one fan wrote, but Selena, 31, quickly replied, “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me? The end.”

When the same fan called Selena’s response “corny,” she popped off again writing, “lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

The exchange in the comments garnered the attention of the popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs, which posted a screenshot of Selena defending Benny, 35, and several people thought Selena’s comments seemed suspicious. Some wondered if the “Single Soon” singer’s account had been hacked.

“Is she hacked? She has been all up in IG comments about this. A bit weird for a celeb to be doing that,” read one comment.

Another person wrote, “Her caption is off and her responding to her own post is strange. Aaaaannnnnd admitting he shaded her but still saying that he’s treated her the best? That’s a cry for help.”

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Other social media users also slammed Benny and his treatment of Selena in the past.

“Not Selena Gomez saying that even though he treated her like absolute dog s–t in the past he’s ’still the best man she’s ever had’ that’s SAD and I feel sorry for her. She deserves better,” wrote one fan.

Some fans believe that Benny subtly shaded the songstress during a 2020 interview promoting his song with Justin Bieber, “Lonely.”

“Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line,’” Benny said, which some believe was a reference to Selena’s Rare Beauty Line. “And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.”

Selena’s love life has been a consistent topic of conversation for years. She dated Justin, 29, on and off from 2009 until 2018 before the two split for good. Hailey Baldwin, Justin’s now-wife, has caused Selena’s fans to fiercely defend their queen when the model has shaded Selena a few times over the years.

In February 2023, Selena was photographed exiting a boat in a bikini and the photo went viral, mainly due to people body shaming and commenting on her weight. Close to the time that the photo began circulating, Hailey, 27, posted a TikTok video lip-synching a popular song and mouthing the words, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

The next month Hailey came under fire again when she and Kylie Jenner seemed to make fun of Selena’s eyebrows. Selena posted a TikTok questioning whether or not her eyebrows were over-laminated. A few hours later, Kylie, 26, posted a screenshot of her and Hailey’s eyebrows during a FaceTime call. Fans immediately suspected Hailey and Kylie were throwing shade, but Hailey denied that the shot had anything to do with Selena.