Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in September 2020, and the brand has reached great success during its first years in business. Consumers continuously rave over the makeup brand, and beauty influencers are almost always using Rare Beauty products in their online “Get Ready With Me” videos. Not to mention, the A-lister’s brand has won Allure Best of Beauty Awards in 2022 and 2023 for its iconic liquid blush and highlighter.

All that being said, Selena and the Rare Beauty team were too busy dominating the beauty industry to fully decorate their office, but all that changed in October 2023.

“After 3 years. We were able to make our home cozy! @rarebeauty,” Selena wrote via Instagram alongside photos of her inviting and warm office.

Unsurprisingly, the workspace is just as fabulous as Rare Beauty and the woman behind the brand! Keep scrolling to see photos of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty office.