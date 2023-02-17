Clapping back! Selena Gomez responded to comments about her weight, telling haters to “go away” because she doesn’t “believe in shaming people about their bodies.”

“[I’m] not a model, never will be,” the “Wolves” singer, 30, said during a livestream on TikTok on Thursday, February 16, which was reposted by fans via Twitter. “And I think they’re awesome, mind you. I’m just definitely not that. I just wanted to tell you I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Only Murders in the Building actress went on to explain that her lupus medication can have an effect on her weight.

“[When I’m taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally,” the former Disney Channel star said. “When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story.”

Despite receiving rude comments from trolls, Selena wanted to send a message of positivity to her followers.

“I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful,” the Springer Breakers actress continued. “Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s—t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me.”

This was not the only time Selena opened up about the side effects of her lupus medication. She responded to concerned fans who noticed she had a slight tremor while applying makeup in a now-deleted TikTok video in January.

“LOL I shake because of my medication for lupus,” Selena wrote in the comments section of another TikTok video about her shaking hands at the time. “Also read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.”

After being diagnosed with lupus in 2015, the “Same Old Love” singer underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

“As soon as I got the kidney, my arthritis went away,” she told Today in 2015 about the procedure. “My lupus is at a three-to-five percent chance it’ll ever come back. My blood pressure is better. My energy and my life has been better.”

In addition to her physical health, Selena reflected on the impact lupus has on her mental health in her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

“I haven’t felt it since I was younger,” she said in the film. “In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying because it just hurts, like, everything.”