As Selena Gomez once sang, “the heart wants what it wants” — and her heart wants Benny Blanco. The “I Can’t Get Enough” collaborators sparked dating rumors in December 2023, and Selena stirred the pot with some very telling Instagram comments. But is the relationship confirmed?

Who Is Benny Blanco?

Firstly, many fans are wondering who Benny is and how he met Selena. He’s a record producer who started out in the music industry in the late 2000s by working under his mentor, Dr. Luke. Benny, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, has since been professionally linked to other A-listers, including Rihanna, Britney Spears, SZA, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Ed Sheeran and others. Fans might recognize his debut single as a lead artist, “Eastside” with Halsey and Khalid, which was released in 2018.

Benny seemingly met Selena through their collab on the 2019 single “I Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin and Tainy.

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Dating?

Selena sent fans into a frenzy on December 7, 2023, when she seemingly confirmed that she and Benny were dating. It all started with an Instagram post from Pop Factions about the possible relationship, which included a screenshot of Selena promoting Benny’s upcoming cookbook and of her mom following him on Instagram. The post was titled, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She’s In a Relationship.”

Selena liked the post and even commented, “Facts.” As if that wasn’t enough to create a buzz, the “Single Soon” songstress commented on another post about the romance, telling fans that Benny was her “absolute everything in my heart.” She also wrote that he has “been the best thing that’s ever happened to me … he’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Selena Gomez/Instagram

But wait, there’s more! Selena then took to her Instagram Stories to seemingly soft launch the relationship with a selfie. The black and white photo showed her snuggled up next to a man who appeared to be Benny. The man’s face was cut off, but he looked to be wearing the same bracelet that appears on Benny’s Instagram.

Who Else Has Selena Gomez Dated?

Selena has an A-list dating history, including her most notable romance with Justin Bieber. The two dated on and off between 2011 and 2018, and he was believed to be the inspiration behind her 2020 hit “Lose You to Love Me.” In addition to Justin — who, fun fact, has also worked with Benny on the 2021 song “Lonely” — Selena has been linked to Niall Horan, The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and more.