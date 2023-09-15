“Single Soon” or single now? Selena Gomez has been involved in several very public relationships in the past, including romances with Nick Jonas and Justin Bieber. In more recent years, however, the songstress’ dating life has become a bit mysterious. Selena has often poked fun and thrown subtle shade at the difficulties of finding love in today’s world, leading many fans to wonder who she’s linking up with these days.

Are Selena Gomez and Rema Dating?

Selena sparked dating rumors with Nigerian singer and rapper Rema in September 2023 when the two sat next to each other looking very cozy at the MTV Video Music Awards. At one point, Selena was seen smiling and resting her head on Rema’s shoulder. They even held hands as they walked onstage to accept the award for Best Afrobeats for their hit collaboration, “Calm Down.”

However, Rema seemingly shot down dating rumors after their VMA win, telling People that Selena became “a close friend” to him after they worked together.

“Everybody rocks with Selena, first of all. I’ve been rocking with her, and it was a blessing to find out she actually rocks with me. She listens to my music,” he said. “Me and Selena talk often. We’re pals. We’ve not had the time to party and celebrate because we’re all working, but of course, we always go back to take it all in.”

Is Selena Gomez Dating Anyone in 2023?

In January 2023, Life & Style confirmed that Selena had been quietly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after they met “ages ago” through mutual friends, according to a source.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

“The timing wasn’t right but the pair crossed paths again recently. So far so good,” the insider told Life & Style, adding that Selena and Drew had “insane” chemistry.

Selena and Drew were spotted out in public together despite Selena claiming at the time that she was single. A source told Us Weekly that Selena and Drew were “very casual,” while another insider told J-14 that they were “having a blast” early in the relationship.

“He totally gets her and they vibe,” the source said. “It’s an easygoing relationship and he is a calming influence on Selena … the first guy she has fallen for in a while.”

However, the romance appeared to fizzle out quickly, as Selena and Drew weren’t spotted together after that. She then sparked dating rumors with Zayn Malik in March, as the two were allegedly seen kissing and holding hands in a restaurant. Neither Selena nor Zayn commented on the potential romance.

Then, in June, Selena herself confirmed that she was single with a hilarious TikTok video. The “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker posted a video of herself watching a soccer match and trying to get the attention of one of the players.

“I’m single! I’m just a little high maintenance,” she shouted. “But I’ll love you sooo much.”

Following the release of her song “Single Soon” in August 2023, which depicts the joy of regaining freedom and confidence after a relationship, Selena opened up more about her current single life. In an interview with PopCrush, she said, “Genuinely I feel so happy, and I haven’t been in a relationship in five years and I’m happy as can be, and feel like I’m finally in a place where like whatever comes my way it’ll just add to my life, it won’t take anything away.”