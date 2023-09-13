Selena Gomez gave her unbothered response after her reaction to Chris Brown’s Best R&B Video nomination at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards went viral.

On Wednesday, September 13, iHeartRadio Australia took to Instagram with a clip of Selena, 31, giving a sour face as Chris’s nomination for “How Does It Feel” with Chloe Bailey was announced at the VMAs the previous night. She then returned to smiling and clapping as the rest of the nominees were named.

“@selenagomez reacts to @chrisbrownofficial being nominated at the VMAs,” the caption read.

Selena’s response in the comments section, which was then reshared on the popular account CommentsByCelebs, read simply, “Who cares lol.”

Chris, 34, has been a controversial figure ever since he assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna in a heated argument in February 2009. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats and later pleaded guilty to assault. Four years later, he was arrested again for physical assault alongside his bodyguard, Christopher Hollosy, after an alleged altercation with two men in 2013. Chris pleaded guilty a few months later.

Selena’s reaction to the nomination wasn’t the only time her face went viral on Tuesday. Earlier in the evening, the “Calm Down” songstress made waves online for putting her hand over her ear during Olivia Rodrigo’s performance. At the time, some fans interpreted Selena’s facial expression to be a look of disgust at Olivia’s near-screaming high note. However, others thought it was a look of concern due to a bizarre moment on stage where Olivia, 20, was escorted away after what seemed to be a pyrotechnics malfunction and a curtain falling down. However, Olivia quickly returned to the stage and carried on with her performance, so it’s possible the moment was staged.

Selena responded to that moment, as well, when BuzzFeed Celebs posted about it on Instagram after the show. “I heard a loud noise and it scared me,” Selena explained in a comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic statement about becoming a meme, seemingly fed up with people misinterpreting her expressions.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

“I will never be a meme again,” she wrote over a black background. “I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

It seemed all eyes were on Selena at the VMAs from the moment she stepped onto the pink carpet in her red beaded lace gown by Oscar de la Renta. She attended the awards show after receiving three nominations — Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Afrobeats — for her hit song “Calm Down” with Rema. The duo ultimately took home the Best Afrobeats win. Elsewhere in the evening, Selena reunited with longtime best friend Taylor Swift and took a few photos together. The former Disney Channel star shared one of the pics on her Instagram Stories, poking fun at her own facial expression compared to Taylor’s.

“She looks stunning, I look constipated,” Selena wrote. “Typical.”