Selena Gomez Jokes About Photo With Taylor Swift at the VMAs

Friends who laugh together stay together! Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift found their way to each other during commercial breaks at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards to chit-chat and pose for photos. While the besties looked fabulous at the event, the Only Murders in the Building actress couldn’t help but giggle at a “typical” candid picture of them.

“She looks stunning, and I look constipated,” Selena, 31, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 13.

In the photo, the Hollywood starlets were seen hugging while Selena seemingly said something to make Taylor, 33, laugh. Although the “Single Soon” singer seemingly deemed her conversation face as unflattering, she simply did not.

The Texas native arrived on the VMAs red carpet in a beautiful and flirty red floral threaded Oscar de la Renta dress and was undoubtedly one of the best dressed stars of the night. The gown featured a low neckline and high leg slit and asymmetrical hemline. Selena completed the look with red Jimmy Choo kitten heels, silver butterfly jewelry and a sleek straight hair in a middle part.

While she slayed the fashion game, Selena also reigned the night after she and Nigeria singer Rema took home the first-ever Afrobeats category moon ​person for their hit single, “Calm Down.”

Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

“Thank you so much, Rema for believing in me and thank you for choosing me to be a part of such an incredible song that’s been able to break records,” she told her collaborator during their acceptance speech. “Thank you to all of you for listening and streaming. I could not be more honored, and I want to send all my love to Nigeria. Thank you.”

Although the night was a celebration of her success alongside the other winners, Selena became an online meme for a few of her reactions during the show. One of which happened during Olivia Rodrigo’s opening performance. The “Vampire” singer performed a few new songs from her new sophomore album ​Guts. Toward the end of the set, light fixtures fell from the ceilings, causing sparks on stage. However, it’s unclear if the stage malfunction was dramatic effect or a serious safety hazard.

Selena was seen covering one of her ears in the crowd ​during the performance, leading fans to think she was shading Olivia, 20. The former Wizards of Waverly Place actress caught wind of the chatter on social media and quickly responded via Instagram Stories.

“I will never be a meme again,” she wrote over a blank background. “I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”