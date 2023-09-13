Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Summer House star Luke Gulbranson ​were holding hands while making their red carpet debut at ​the 2023 Video Music Awards, Life & Style can confirm.

The pair’s sly PDA comes six months after they sparked dating rumors in March while they have been seen getting well acquainted with one another in New York City. Though Tayshia, 33, and Luke, 39, have been spotted in public on multiple occasions, neither of them has publicly addressed the relationship speculation.

Although the Bravo star didn’t pose for the cameras, Tayshia smiled for the media and flaunted her fabulous body in a glove-like monochromatic orange ensemble.

One month after the duo’s budding romance landed on eagle-eyed fans’ radar, the Bachelor Nation beauty and Luke dropped more eggs by spending Easter together. The TV personalities enjoyed the holiday surrounded by their reality star friends, like Lindsay Hubbard, who dished on the good-looking pairing.

“I did not know they were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, ‘Oh, they’re holding hands!’ And I was like, ‘Oh s–t, they’re holding hands!’” Lindsay said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2023. “But I understand what it’s like to be in the public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans [and] everywhere.”

Getty (2)

Tayshia and Luke made headlines when they had a romantic date in the Big Apple at Tiffany & Co. where the Bachelor alum was all smiles as was photographed seemingly wearing an engagement ring in May 2023. Shortly after, a source told Us Weekly that they were “mad about each other and serious about their future.”

“It may seem like they’re moving fast, but they don’t care what other people think,” the insider told the outlet at the time.

Although they are keeping their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible, that hasn’t stopped them from living their best Swiftie lives! Last month, the ~lovers~ attended a Taylor Swift concert at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. Of course, they jammed out with their respective costars and were cuddled up for a photo posted by Mermade Hair.

Before she started dating Luke, Tayshia was engaged to ex-fiancé Zac Clark whom she met on her season of The Bachelorette. Life & Style confirmed they split and called off their engagement in November 2021 and Tayshia claimed to put a pause on dating after their breakup.

“I really have no desire [to date]. … Maybe [in] a year from now. I feel like my main focus right now is myself, my career, my mental health, my happiness, my family, my friends and really just becoming my own [person], and I’m really happy with that,” she told Us Weekly at the time.

As for Luke, he briefly dated The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby for a few months beginning in October 2022. However, the Housewife revealed they stopped seeing each other three months later.