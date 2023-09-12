Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Chrome and Sheer Were Having Their Red Carpet Moment at the VMAs

Getty (3)

Chrome and Sheer and Leather, Oh My! See All the Hottest Red Carpet Trends at the 2023 VMAs

Fashion & Beauty
Sep 12, 2023 7:22 pm·
By
Picture

It seems Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour made a huge impact on many celebrities’ fashion choices for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet as more than a few stars opted for silver attire.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 [through] 9.22,” the “Crazy in Love” singer requested of concertgoers via Instagram last month. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Photos of Best and Worst Dressed Stars at 2023 MTV VMAs
 Bop or Flop? See the Best and Worst Dressed Celebs at the VMAs 2023

Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Carol G took note as the awards was still in “Virgo season,” while many other stars rocked trends such as head-to-toe black leather, barely-there sheer gowns and skin-tight corset style dresses. Keep scrolling to see which stars made a bold statement in the hottest trends at the 2023 VMAs. 

Picture
Exclusives