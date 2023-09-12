Chrome and Sheer and Leather, Oh My! See All the Hottest Red Carpet Trends at the 2023 VMAs

It seems Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour made a huge impact on many celebrities’ fashion choices for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet as more than a few stars opted for silver attire.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 [through] 9.22,” the “Crazy in Love” singer requested of concertgoers via Instagram last month. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Carol G took note as the awards was still in “Virgo season,” while many other stars rocked trends such as head-to-toe black leather, barely-there sheer gowns and skin-tight corset style dresses. Keep scrolling to see which stars made a bold statement in the hottest trends at the 2023 VMAs.