Photos of Best and Worst Dressed Stars at 2023 MTV VMAs

Bop or Flop? See the Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities on the VMAs 2023 Red Carpet: Photos

Another huge night in the music industry has arrived, as dozens of artists will receive accolades at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2023 this evening. This year’s list of nominees is filled with A-listers like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Sam Smith, Beyoncé and many more. Additionally, the award show has exciting performances lined up from Fall Out Boy, Stray Kids, Karol G, Maneskin and others. Of course, for many fans of the VMAs, much of the excitement comes before the stage, on the red carpet.

The VMAs are filled with fashion bops and flops each year — 2023 is no exception. While some attendees are slaying the night, others are failing to impress viewers.

Scroll down to see the best and worst dressed at the 2023 MTV VMAs.