Is Tayshia Adams Dating Summer House's Luke? Rumored Romance Details

New couple alert? Former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is sparking major romance rumors with Luke Gulbranson from Bravo’s Summer House.

The rumored pair made headlines in late March 2023 after fans appeared to see them cozying up during a few New York City outings.

“Luke from Summer House and Tayshia from The Bachelorette,” a post on the Instagram gossip blog DeuxMoi read on March 25, alongside an unverified photo of the duo. In the snap, Luke appeared to be putting his arm around Tayshia as she looked up at him.

Are Tayshia Adams and Luke From Summer House Dating?

While it’s unclear if they’re friends or something more, Tayshia and Luke are definitely sparking major romance rumors. Amid dating speculation, Dave Kaplan — Head of Entertainment Research at NBC Universal — shared an Instagram Story post that tagged both reality stars watching a hockey game at a bar in the Chelsea neighborhood of NYC. The photo was screenshotted by fans and shared on social media.

A separate DeuxMoi post claimed that Luke had been spotted “with a dark haired girl” at a bar following the New York Rangers hockey game on March 21. In the photo accompanying the anonymous post, it appeared that the two mystery people might be sharing a kiss.

Who Has Tayshia Adams Dated?

The former Bachelor Nation member left her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Zac Clark. Life & Style confirmed in November 2021 that the pair had split following rampant rumors of a breakup between them.

Following the broken engagement, Tayshia made it clear that she was working on herself and “absolutely” not dating while chatting with Us Weekly in March 2022.

“It’s pretty nonexistent for me right now,” she shared at the time. “I really have no desire [to date]. … Maybe [in] a year from now. I feel like my main focus right now is myself, my career, my mental health, my happiness, my family, my friends and really just becoming my own [person], and I’m really happy with that.”

Who Has Luke Gulbranson Dated?

The Minnesota native has been romantically linked to Hannah Berner, Ciara Miller life and style mag and a few other reality star ladies. Most recently, he made headlines in October 2022 for his relationship with Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Ashley Darby.

“We’re texting and we’re just chatting it up,” Ashley told Us Weekly at the time, referring to Luke. “But you know, we’ll see. He’s a really nice guy and he’s very cute. That helps a lot.”

While the pair shared some sweet snaps together for a few months, the RHOP star revealed during a January 2023 Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance that she and Luke were no longer together.