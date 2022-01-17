It’s been nearly one year since Summer House alums Hannah Berner and Des Bishop got engaged. Their low-key relationship has fans wondering: Are they still together?

It appears Hannah, 30, and Des, 46, are going strong and preparing to walk down the aisle, although they keep their social media profiles mostly focused on their respective comedy careers.

The “Giggly Squad” podcast host confirmed she and her fiancé were “wedding planning” in October 2021.

Des Bishop/Instagram

“It’s going to be May 2022. I’m going a little non-traditional with it,” Hannah revealed during an episode of “TVTalk” on Instagram Live. “We’re going to have the wedding in the Hamptons which will be fun by the beach.”

The “Berning in Hell” podcast star added. “I’m beginning choosing colors and that stuff I never thought about before. I’m like, ‘Well, am I a blue-green type of flower girl? Am I pink-orange?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know!’ I’m having some self exploration through that.”

At the time, the standup comedian admitted that sometimes her on-stage persona might point to trouble in paradise with Des, but she’s simply reflecting on the different stages in her life.

“I really just had bad dating experiences and one day got engaged, so it’s hard for me. My comedy was all about being single,” she explained. “Then, the pandemic happened, and now, I’m having to write all this new material about being engaged but I still kept a lot of my dating stuff because it’s important. And people are like, ‘Are you not engaged anymore?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I am, I just still want to vent about dating!’”

Des proposed to Hannah on Valentine’s Day 2021 after dating for more than one year.

“We clicked immediately. It has been quite an intense falling in love experience,” Des gushed about Hannah during an interview with RTE Radio 1 in September 2020, shortly after the duo moved in together. “It’s been a more powerful sort of falling for somebody than I have ever experienced in my life so I would be confident in saying I will certainly make an effort that it is it because it feels like it is The One.”

Fans met Des when he visited Hannah while she was filming season 5 of Summer House in August 2020. The three-season Bravo veteran previously had an on-again, off-again romance with costar Luke Gulbranson, whom she met while filming season 4.

In May 2021, Hannah announced she was leaving Summer House to focus on her comedy career.

“The show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth.”