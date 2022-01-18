Longtime Summer House couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have a lot of drama between them on season 6 leading up to their wedding, and many fans are wondering: are they still together?

The short answer is: yes, the Bravo couple are going strong today and even made it down the aisle. The pair got married in September 2021 in the backyard of Amanda’s parents home in Hillsborough, New Jersey. However, as fans have seen, it was not an easy journey to get there.

Amanda Batula/Instagram

During the season 6 premiere, which aired on January 17, Kyle, 39, and Amanda, 30, got into a huge fight because of the Loverboy founder’s partying lifestyle.

Amanda was in tears when she couldn’t get a hold of Kyle while he was out drinking and feared he was going to cheat again. Before going to bed, she threw his things around the room and left his suitcase outside their door. Their fight continued the next morning and got much uglier.

When asked why he blamed Amanda for his actions on Watch What Happens Live after the premiere, Kyle said his fiancée was his “first line of fire” while admitting he was in the wrong.

“I messed up. I stayed out. I shouldn’t have stayed out. I got excited, it was night one!” he told host Andy Cohen, as a poll showed 87 percent of viewers voted that they would not marry Kyle after seeing the brutal argument.

Summer House fans also raised their eyebrows when Amanda revealed to costars Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo that Kyle signed a legally binding contract with her parents about their impending marriage. The paperwork said if they didn’t make it down the aisle because of his behavior, he would owe back all of the money the Batulas put into the wedding.

Kyle told Andy he was “not the one who came up with the contract idea,” but he did “agree to it.”

“She wanted to know I had skin in the game,” the Winter House alum explained, noting that the “financial repercussions” gave his bride peace of mind. “Whatever Amanda needed, I was all in.”

For her part, Amanda admitted she doesn’t necessarily enjoy seeing their fights unfold on television.

“Obviously, I’ve had a few outbursts over the years, and I don’t like to watch it because I’m not proud of how I acted or how I handled the situation or how upset I got and I am embarrassed by it,” Amanda confessed to E! News. “So, it’s not something that I like sit there and watch with a smile on my face and I’m like, ‘You go girl!’ I’m like, ‘Ohhhh, it’s a little cringy.'”