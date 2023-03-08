Um … were their signs alluding to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ infidelity? The Vanderpump Rules stars have been gushing over each other for years, seemingly leading to their illicit affair.

Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Tom, 39, and longtime love Ariana Madix had split after nine years together. A source close to Ariana, 37, revealed to Life & Style that “the rumor is true,” adding, “They, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.” TMZ was first to report the news.

In the aftermath of the scandal, both Tom and Raquel, 28, have issued public apologies to Ariana.

“The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be,” Tom wrote, in part, when sharing a lengthy statement to Instagram on March 7. “I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”

Hours after the musician’s late-night social media apology, Raquel issued her own statement.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she shared with Entertainment Tonight on March 8. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

The former beauty queen went on to say that she’s been “reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

Prior to her relationship with Tom, Ariana was engaged to former Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy until their split in December 2021. Most of VPR season 10 — which is currently airing on Bravo — surrounds Raquel moving on from her past romance. However, there was no mention of a possible relationship with Tom, especially since he was with Ariana at the time. In fact, the show portrayed a possible romance between the Bravolebritiy and costar Tom Schwartz.

Looking back, fans have pointed out all the possible clues that alluded to Raquel and Tom’s affair, which was reportedly occurring for months before it went public.

