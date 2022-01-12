Reality TV has resulted in another romance! Summer House stars and best friends Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are dating, and he says they’re “very happy” together.

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” Carl, 36, told Us on Tuesday, January 11, amid promotion for season 6 of the Bravo hit. He added, “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years].”

The OG cast members have worked together since 2017, and Carl said that being “very close” and “best friends,” laid the groundwork for their romance. “The bond we have over these summers and over our life — the last six, seven years — is unmatched,” he told the outlet.

Lindsay, 35, is also sharing their special news. “We’re definitely dating!” the publicist told Page Six on Wednesday, January 12, noting that they haven’t settled on calling each other “girlfriend and boyfriend” yet. “We don’t really talk in labels, Carl and I … [But] we’re very much together. We’re very happy.”

“We’ve always had this thing for each other, Lindsay continued, adding, “Sometimes you’ll look back and be like, ‘Was I just filling the time until I was ready and he was ready?’” She then confessed, “Timing is just an interesting thing. When we tried to date a couple of years ago, we were both in such very different head spaces. I honestly feel like I tried to cover up my feelings, but I don’t think those feelings ever died.”

Since then, Carl has quit drinking and is now sober. His alcohol issues got in the way of the pair coupling up in season 4. Carl passed on filming the show’s spinoff, Winter House, in 2021, to focus on maintaining his sobriety. Lindsay has been completely supportive of his personal journey, even before their romance fully blossomed.

“He’s such an amazing guy, and I have loved his sobriety journey … I’ve always seen the good in Carl, but it was sometimes masked by the bad that his drinking would bring out of him, and once he eliminated that, it’s just all good all the time,” Lindsay revealed during a November 2021 appearance on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. She added, “We hang out all the time. We do everything together. We live in the same building.” Now they’re “doing everything together” as romantic partners instead of best friends!