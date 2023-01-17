They’re back! The trailer for season 7 of Summer House dropped just weeks after its spinoff, Winter House, aired its season 2 finale – and fans are gearing up for one of the most dramatic seasons yet. Keep reading to find out everything to know about season 7 of Summer House, including the cast, premiere date, trailer and more.

‘Summer House’ Season 7 Cast

Fans of the long-running Bravo series will see Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller return to the small screen for the forthcoming season of Summer House.

Newcomers Chris Leoni, Samantha Feher and Gabby Prescod will also join the returning housemates and cast members for a summer in the Hamptons, while season 6’s Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Woch are out as full-time cast members. Winter House star Kory Keefer will make an appearance as well.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

While new housemates have either been a hit or miss with the Bravo crew, Paige – who joined the show during season 3 – revealed that she actually loves when new cast members get added to the bunch.

“I love all new people,” the “Giggly Squad” podcaster told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. “I think that whenever any show gets a couple new cast members, it changes up the whole energy. It changes up the dynamic.”

She continued, “I’ve stayed in touch with whoever has been on our show or left our show, so I love new people. I just think it’s fun to get to know new people in the audience, see their personality and then how it meshes with a lot of us who have known each other now for five years. So I’m all for new people all the time.”

Why Is Luke Gulbranson Not on ‘Summer House’?

Though Luke appeared on seasons 4 through 6 of Summer House and served as a main cast member on both seasons of Winter House, the hockey coach and maple syrup enthusiast – who recently split with The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby – confirmed his absence from the upcoming season in an Instagram Live in June 2022.

“I will not be on Summer House this season,” he said. “I’m actually extremely, extremely bummed I’m not gonna be able to spend the summer with them — breaks my heart, but I know they’ll have a good time and we’ll be in touch.”

The Minnesota native further explained his hiatus from the reality series, saying in the same Instagram Live via CheatSheet, “I’ve gotta focus on some of the other stuff I’ve got going on in my life. I’m actually going to be filming a pilot for a TV show at my lake house, maybe in August.”

Will Craig Conover Be on ‘Summer House’?

Ahead of filming, the Southern Charm star – who was first romantically linked to Paige in April 2021 before the pair made their relationship official in September that same year – told Us Weekly that fans can expect him to make a few cameos in the newest season.

Sasha Israel/Bravo

“Probably. I shouldn’t, but yes, probably,” Craig told the outlet in June 2022. “Paige and I are boyfriend [and] girlfriend, and that’s a big part of her life. And so yeah, I’ll be around anytime you see Paige, you’re gonna see — we spend a decent amount of time together.”

‘Summer House’ Season 7 Trailer

The trailer for season 7 of Summer House dropped on January 12, 2023. From Carl storming out of the house and demanding the cameras leave him alone and Amanda sobbing while she says she wanted to leave the Hamptons and go home to her and Kyle’s dogs to Danielle describing the summer as “shocking,” this season may be the most explosive yet.

While there will undoubtedly be loads of drama between the cast members, the trailer shows some of the more lighthearted and fun – albeit sometimes ridiculous – moments that happened over the summer, including yacht parties, taking shots out of someone’s belly button and of course, out-of-control themed parties.

Did Lindsay and Danielle Have a Falling Out?

The trailer shows longtime friends Lindsay and Danielle getting into a heated argument, with Danielle telling the HubbHouse founder, “What you’re saying is absolute crazy-pants to me!”

In another clip, Lindsay claims to the app developer that she “bashed” her “the entire summer,” to which Danielle replies, “I don’t talk s–t about you, I say it to your f–king face!” Though it is unclear what exactly led to the fight between the pair, another clip shows the app developer crying on the floor while her costars console her.

‘Summer House’ Season 7 Premiere Date

Season 7 of Summer House premieres on Bravo on Monday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET, with each new episode streaming on Peacock the following day.