Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard opened up about finding out she was pregnant and suffering a miscarriage just one day later during the season 6 premiere on Monday, January 17.

“It all happened so quickly that I was able to even emotionally wrap my mind around the pregnancy portion of it before I was having a miscarriage,” Lindsay, 35, explained while speaking with costar Carl Radke.

The New York City native detailed the “complicated” situation when she found out she was expecting a baby with former fling Jason Cameron after the pair met while filming the spinoff Winter House in 2021.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“Remember I was talking to you like a month ago, and I was like ‘Something’s up with my body. It’s either this COVID vaccine’s really f—ed my hormones or I’m pregnant,’” Lindsay recounted to Carl, 36. “The next day, I went to the gynecologist and found out I was six weeks pregnant.”

Within 24 hours of finding out the big news, the Hubb House PR founder lost her baby.

“I found out on a Monday I was pregnant, and by Tuesday, I was having a miscarriage,” she continued. “And by Wednesday, I was in the emergency room for five hours.”

Although her and Jason, 35, were an item, the pair never made things official and eventually fizzled out over the stress of the situation.

“Jason was absolutely wonderful, but I also just needed to get through it on my own,” Lindsay said about the male model, adding that she’s currently feeling “OK.”

That being said, Lindsay divulged during a confessional interview that she would have “absolutely had this child” if she hadn’t miscarried.

“That was cool to feel that,” she said. “I never thought that it would happen like that for me. It’s something I’ve always wanted my entire life, to have a family.”

Lindsay confiding in Carl about the devastating situation comes as no surprise because she frequently referred to him as her “best friend.” Summer House fans were stoked when the duo, who previously dated during season 4, revealed ahead of the new season that they are currently an item again.

“We don’t really talk in labels, Carl and I … [But] we’re very much together,” Lindsay told Page Six. “We’re very happy.”

Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram

She added, “We’ve always had this thing for each other. Sometimes you’ll look back and be like, ‘Was I just filling the time until I was ready and he was ready?’”