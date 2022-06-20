Bringing the heat! Bachelor Nation’s Tayshia Adams is a natural beauty, so it’s no surprise that she loves wearing bikinis and swimsuits!

“Living my best life one kini at a time!” she captioned a May 2019 Instagram post tagged in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Fans first met Tayshia during season 23 of The Bachelor when she was competing for Colton Underwood’s heart. She went on to become the lead during season 16 of The Bachelorette when she replaced Clare Crawley, who ended her season of the ABC show early after finding an immediate connection with Dale Moss. Tayshia was brought on to carry out the remainder of the season, ultimately getting engaged to Zac Clark.

After the season wrapped, Tayshia and Zac remained engaged for one year before calling it quits in November 2021. The pair gave their relationship “their best shot” before their split but “marriage wasn’t in the cards,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

Tayshia was previously “really struggling” with her breakup from the addiction specialist, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in December 2021, but it seems the reality TV star is doing better than ever. She has continued to share life updates via social media, showcasing her fun adventures and travels.

Although the Orange County, California, native receives mostly positive comments from her followers, she does receive her fair share of hateful comments. Zac defended her against a particularly negative troll in the comment section of a bikini photo she shared to Instagram in June 2022.

“I think you need to get over yourself. Remember when you dated @zwclark and didn’t constantly post selfies and boobs and bikinis and yourself? Yeah get back to that honey @tayshia because nobody cares at how fancy you think you are. You’re still a girl from a reality show with a guy who cheated on you…” the troll wrote at the time.

“Congrats!! You got me! My first, and hopefully last, ‘clapback!’” Zac wrote in response to the comment. “One of the problems with social media is it gives people like you a voice and unwarranted power. The truth is, we see this s–t, I see this s–t. It is hard to avoid and it is just not nice, especially when you have no idea what you are talking about/you just make s–t up.”

“I struggle to see why you would be mean for no reason, being kind is so much easier, I promise. So @tayshia f–k the noise and keep doing your thing. Wear the clothes you want to wear, take the videos you want to take and keep shining. I know you and I know you to be a really good person.”

Despite the negative feedback Tayshia sometimes faces on social media, she doesn’t let the haters get her down.

Keep scrolling to see Tayshia’s hottest bikini photos so far!