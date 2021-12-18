Heartbroken. Bachelor Nation’s Tayshia Adams was “really struggling” with her split from then-fiancé Zac Clark, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed.

“Tayshia, that day, was beside herself,” Kaitlyn, 36, revealed on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast on Friday, December 17, referring to Tayshia’s announcement of their breakup on Men Tell All earlier this month. “I’m so proud of her for being so professional and being able to show up and put a smile on her face and do a great job hosting while going through it … I know she was just really struggling that day because the news had broke, and she was really upset.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 29 winner then added how “proud” she was of Tayshia, 31, for her strength that day on Men Tell All.

“It’s hard to put something in there that will feel, you know, staged or scripted because you wanna work it in there and make sure that she has a voice and that she’s able to talk about it [and] not just pretend it didn’t happen or just go through the whole show when she was clearly, like, struggling that day.”

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Tayshia and Zac, 37, got engaged in the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette, when it aired in December 2020. Almost one year later, their relationship appeared to be on the rocks when they decided to take a “break,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style on November 19.

“They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out,” the source added at the time. “It doesn’t look good.”

However, a rep for the reality couple confirmed on November 22 they had, indeed, split and were “no longer a couple.” “They were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways,” an insider exclusively said at the time. “They really did have a good run.”

Kaitlyn also recalled the advice she gave to the Bachelorette alum.



“And it’s just so hard on your heart to go through that because you want to grieve this person that you’ve lost and you have all these different voices coming at you,” Kaitlyn said. “And so, I’m just trying to tell Tayshia, like, ‘Take it one day at a time. You can’t let the outside voices dictate how you feel and you can’t let that have more power than you, so allow yourself to feel sad and know in your heart that you did everything that you could to make that work and that you have to now go through the stages of, like, grieving a loss.’”