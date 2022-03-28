Getting back out there? Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is “absolutely” not rushing back into the dating scene following her split from fiancé Zac Clark.

“It’s pretty nonexistent for me right now,” she told Us Weekly of her dating life on Sunday, March 27. “I really have no desire [to date]. … Maybe [in] a year from now.”

“I feel like my main focus right now is myself, my career, my mental health, my happiness, my family, my friends and really just becoming my own [person], and I’m really happy with that,” Tayshia added.

Life & Style confirmed in November 2021 the couple parted ways after much speculation that there was trouble in paradise. “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep revealed just days after Life & Style broke the news the couple were “on a break.”

“They’re keeping quiet about it,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “They were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways. They really did have a good run.”

On November 19, another insider said the former couple were “taking some time apart to figure things out” and that “it doesn’t look good.”

During the finale of her season as Bachelorette, Tayshia lauded her and Zac’s “wild love” after he got down on bended knee to ask her to marry him.

“There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but … it’s more than that,” she told him at the time. “I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away. You’ve truly woken up my heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too.”

Zac told the influencer that he was “going to choose [her] forever” while presenting her with a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring.

“I can’t picture another day, another moment without you in my life,” he said at the time. “And if you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year.”