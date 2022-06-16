The Bachelorette’s Zac Clark slammed a troll on social media who commented on his ex Tayshia Adams’ bikini photo, telling the commenter “enough is enough.”

“I think you need to get over yourself. Remember when you dated @zwclark and didn’t constantly post selfies and boobs and bikinis and yourself? Yeah get back to that honey @tayshia because nobody cares at how fancy you think you are. You’re still a girl from a reality show with a guy who cheated on you…” the troll wrote in the comment section of an Instagram posted by Tayshia, 31, on Wednesday, June 15.

Zac, 38, fired back at the comment, defending his ex and ridiculing social media platforms for giving fuel to haters.

“Congrats!! You got me! My first, and hopefully last, ‘clapback!'” Zac wrote in response to the comment. “One of the problems with social media is it gives people like you a voice and unwarranted power. The truth is, we see this s–t, I see this s–t. It is hard to avoid and it is just not nice, especially when you have no idea what you are talking about/you just make s–t up.”

The reality TV personality ended his response to the troll with words of encouragement towards Tayshia.

“I struggle to see why you would be mean for no reason, being kind is so much easier, I promise. So @tayshia f–k the noise and keep doing your thing. Wear the clothes you want to wear, take the videos you want to take and keep shining. I know you and I know you to be a really good person.”

Zac and Tayshia got engaged during the finale of season 16 of The Bachelorette. However, three days after Life & Style broke the news that they were “on a break,” a rep revealed that the pair had parted ways for good.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” the rep told Life & Style in November 2021.

“They’re keeping quiet about it,” a different source told Life & Style exclusively at the time. “They were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways. They really did have a good run.”

Tayshia was “really struggling” with her split from Zac within the first month of their breakup, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in December 2021, referring to Tayshia’s announcement of their breakup on Men Tell All earlier that month. “Tayshia, that day, was beside herself. I’m so proud of her for being so professional and being able to show up and put a smile on her face and do a great job hosting while going through it … I know she was just really struggling that day because the news had broke, and she was really upset.”