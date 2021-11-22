Another Bachelor Nation relationship just bit the dust, as former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark have called it quits after more than a year together.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep tells Life & Style just three days after LS broke the news they were “on a break.”

“They’re keeping quiet about it,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways. They really did have a good run.”

Fans first started speculating the pair’s engagement could be over after eagle-eyed viewers noticed that she’d stopped wearing her stunning diamond ring from him during the last two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcasts. Following that, she also told fans that she needs to “trust the process” in a cryptic November 15 tweet, which was the last time she posted on the social media outlet.

Two days later, Tayshia shared a lengthy Instagram post about the pair running the November 7 New York Marathon together. She didn’t exactly gush over Zac’s support, and he wasn’t even the first person she thanked.

“Again, just want to say thank you to each and every one of you that cheered me along the way. For my best friend James, who flew out to be by my side and helped see my final miles through. And for Z, for running with me every step of the way,” Tayshia wrote. That was the extent of what she had to say about her fiancé in a very long post.

However, Zac absolutely gushed about Tayshia’s performance, as well as her “humility and courage,” in a November 8 Instagram post about the marathon, where he included two photos of the pair running side by side. “I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way. The world is a better place today than it was yesterday because of you … KEEP GOING,” the addiction specialist wrote.

While Zac appeared in a few photos out of many Tayshia posted about the race, the last time she shared a photo of the pair looking loving and happy was on September 25. She posted a snapshot with her arm around him with her stunning engagement ring showing, as they posed on a New York City street. “Saturdays in the City,” she captioned the smiling photograph. The couple fell in love during season 16 of The Bachelorette. They got engaged in the show’s December 22, 2020, finale.