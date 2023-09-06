Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke shocked fans when they called off their engagement just three months before they were set to wed. While viewers will get to see their split play out during season 8, fans can’t help but wonder what went wrong in their romance.

Why Did ‘Summer House’ Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke End Their Engagement?

Lindsay and Carl’s split was revealed on August 31. However, neither Bravo star has publicly addressed the claims about their relationship.

One week after they called it quits, an insider told Us Weekly that the split wasn’t a shock ​for one party involved. “Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” the source revealed. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

The insider added that “Lindsay is broken up and not in a great place.” They also noted that “she’s surrounded by friends and family” to help her get through the “very rough” time.

When Did ‘Sumer House’ Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Start Dating?

The pair first attempted to pursue a romantic relationship during season 4 of the reality show after they hooked up in 2019. However, they couldn’t seem to make it work and they ended things that same season.

Lindsay and Carl gave their relationship another try when they were filming season 6, while they went public with their relationship in January 2022.

“There’s just been more feelings. We hang out all the time. I can’t tell you how many friends of ours have said, ‘Oh, what about, you know …’ Like, deep down, always wondering [about] me and Lindsay,” Carl told Us Weekly at the time. “And I ran from that for some reason. I was scared ‘cause dating your best friend is really freaking scary.”

When Did ‘Sumer House’ Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Get Engaged?

The pair got engaged in August 2022 while filming season 7 of Summer House.

When Does ‘Summer House’ Return to Season 8?

The season 8 premiere date of Summer House has not yet been announced, though Lindsay confirmed that filming was underway in July.

Both Lindsay and Carl returned to star in the upcoming season along with Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Gabby Prescod. Meanwhile, former stars Samantha Feher, Mya Allen and Chris Leoni will reportedly be featured in part-time roles.

Will Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Split Be Featured on ‘Summer House’ Season 8?

Their split was documented by Bravo cameras and will be included in the upcoming season. “He did call off the wedding on camera,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the publicist was “blindsided” and “devastated” by the decision.

The insider continued, “The cast had already wrapped filming and now they are picking it back up.”