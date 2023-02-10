Going strong? Summer House fans have watched Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover experience many ups and downs amid their long-distance relationship. Keep scrolling to find out if they’re still together, their plans for the future and more.

Are Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Still Together?

After first being romantically linked in April 2021, Paige and Craig made their relationship official in October 2021.

The duo appears to be going strong as of February 2023. Paige attended Craig’s birthday celebration on February 9 and shared videos from the bash via her Instagram Stories.

What Has Craig Conover Said About His Future With Paige DeSorbo?

While ​speaking exclusively with Life & Style in February 2023, the Southern Charm star admitted they “haven’t figured out a plan” for their future together yet. However, he said he will propose to Paige “when she’s ready to say yes.”

“You know, we love each other, and we want to spend our lives together. But her career is taking off in New York, and Sewing Down South is basically expanding across the country,” Craig said of their professional endeavors. “People ask us about it all the time, and we’re like, ‘We don’t know yet.’”

What Has Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Said About Their Long-Distance Relationship?

One major obstacle in their relationship comes down to Paige being based in New York City and Craig living in Charleston, South Carolina.

Despite living in different states, Craig told Life & Style that they’re “never really apart.” He added that they’re “fortunate” to be able to travel to see each other.

“What we’re learning is that the not-so-traditional shape of our relationship works for us and is okay,” the Bravo star noted.

Since making their relationship official, Paige has been open about her hesitations to move to Charleston. However, she took a leap of faith and agreed to live with Craig in May and June 2022.

“I’m obviously not ready to full-time live with Craig,” she explained during a December 2022 episode of Winter House. “We just spent two weeks [together] and half of it we screamed at each other. But I think moving in for May or June is such a great way to see how we really do live together, not in a vacation home.”

After the duo temporarily lived together, Craig explained his current living arrangement in a September 2022 Instagram Story. “I spend half the week in NYC and half the week in Charleston,” he told his fans at the time. “And honestly, I love it.”

In the trailer for season 7 of Summer House, which premieres on Monday, February 13, Paige admitted she felt there was “pressure” to take the next step in their long-distance relationship.

“You’re making it seem like if I don’t say we should get engaged in six months that you’re gonna be pissed off at me,” she told Craig after he suggested that she visit him more.