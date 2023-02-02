Craig Conover will propose to girlfriend Paige DeSorbo “when she’s ready to say yes,” the Southern Charm star exclusively tells Life & Style.

“We haven’t figured out a plan yet,” the Sewing Down South founder, 33, says, adding, “You know, we love each other, and we want to spend our lives together. But her career is taking off in New York, and Sewing Down South is basically expanding across the country. People ask us about it all the time, and we’re like, ‘We don’t know yet.’”

Though the Winter House stars “still live in two different places” – Craig is based in Charleston, South Carolina, while Paige, 30, is based in New York City – the Bravolebrity tells Life & Style that the pair are “never really apart,” noting that they’re “fortunate enough” to be able to travel to see each other. He continues, “What we’re learning is that the not-so-traditional shape of our relationship works for us and is okay.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Craig – whose memoir, Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing? hit bookshelves in paperback for the first time on January 31 – also discusses the book’s all-new afterword, in which he opened up about his relationship with the “Giggly Squad” podcaster. However, the “Pillows and Beer” host reveals he was “nervous” to tell Paige he wrote about her, noting that he showed her the chapter after the first batch of books arrived at his flagship Sewing Down South store.

“Paige read it and she thought it was beautiful,” he tells Life & Style. “I kind of just sat there and I was like, all right, let’s see what her reaction is gonna be. And she smiled the whole time. So, I was happy about that, because [what I wrote] was the truth.”

As far as what fans can expect from the forthcoming seventh season of Summer House – on which Craig will make cameos throughout – the reality personality says viewers may see some more serious moments between himself and Paige.

“I think you’ll get to see a tough talk, not tough, but a real talk on the new season of Summer House because a lot of times we would be like, ‘Oh well, you know, if and when we have kids, or when we have kids, we’ll have them in Charleston,’ and there’s a lot that has to happen before that. You have to get married to have kids, you have to get engaged to get married,” he says, later adding, “We’re still trying to do it the right way.”

Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing? is now available in paperback. Season 7 of Summer House premieres on Bravo on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming on Peacock the following day.