The Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer had several bombshells, including shots of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney kissing the same woman on different occasions. So, who is the mystery woman, Tori Keeth, smooching the exes?

Who Is Tori Keeth?

The VPR preview included a quick clip of Tori saying that she has “a crush on a divorced couple.” Tori works as a singer/songwriter ​hailing from Seattle and first garnered recognition with her 2022 release, “Lovesick.”

Instagram revealed some clues as to how Tori possibly knows Tom, Katie and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast. When she released her music video for her new song “One More Night,” former cast member Kristen Doute commented, “So proud tor!” Ariana Madix was also seen praising Tori for her music in the comments and wrote, “A certified bop.”

In a TikTok video Tori posted in May 2021, she joked about the Valentine’s Day themed video not aging well as Raquel Leviss made an appearance. She hashtagged #Scandoval in her caption. During the height of the scandal involving Raquel and Tom Sandoval, Tori appeared to take sides when she reposted Kael Ramsey Ackerson’s claims that Raquel was lying about Scheana Shay giving her a black eye to her Instagram story.

Tori Keeth/Instagram

Tori’s also been close with Scheana for years and even sang during Scheana and Brock Davies’ wedding in Mexico.

Is ‘​Vanderpump Rules’ Tori Keeth’s First Time on Television?

Her appearance in season 11 isn’t the first time Tori’s appeared on TV. She made her debut in an episode of Blood Relatives in 2012, and she went on to add to her acting resume with appearances in films like Dangerous Cheaters, The Message and The Never List.

Has Katie Maloney or Tom Schwartz Confirmed a Relationship With Tori ​Keeth?

While neither Katie or Tom have addressed the two separate kisses the fan saw in the Vanderpump Rules season 11 teaser, Katie ​seemingly dropped a hint about what’s in store during her appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast.

She teased that fans will see a “first” for her in season 11 and that the upcoming episodes really show her embracing the single life.

“Last year, I was, like, we were going through a divorce, and I was very much attached to Tom,” Katie explained to Kaitlyn. “It was a really hard season. I was really emotional. But this season I was very single, I’m dating a lot, I’m having fun.”