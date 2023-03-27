There’s something about her … apartment! Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney moved into her own digs in June 2022 after splitting with ex Tom Schwartz three months prior, and to say her place is crazy cool may be the understatement of the year. However, that’s not to say moving out of the couple’s former Valley Village home was an easy task – both physically and emotionally.

“I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down,” the Bravo personality captioned a photo of herself sitting in the empty home. “Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive. Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home.”

In a June 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Katie opened up about the moving process and teased fans about how she envisioned her bachelorette pad, noting that although she was “grieving” leaving the home she shared with Tom, she was excited to craft “my own little space, my own little sanctuary.”

She continued, “I’ve been having fun sort of planning what I want it to look like, what I want the vibes to be. I’ve, like, bought some new furniture. I’m doing little DIY projects. It’s coming together.”

While appearing as a guest on an August 2022 episode of Katie’s podcast, Tom gave fans an update on his own living arrangements and how he was adapting to life as a single man post-split. “I don’t need much. I’m low maintenance. I can live in a small, little apartment,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner said, later adding that while he’s “super grateful to have a roof over” his head, “It’s just hard to go from what we had to that.”

Despite going through so many changes over the last year – many of which fans can see play out during season 10 of VPR, which premiered in February 2023 and is currently airing on Bravo – Katie told BravoTV.com that she “loves” living solo as she navigates the next chapter of her life.

“I get to decorate my own apartment however I want,” the Something About Her entrepreneur said. “It’s very kind of like feminine… it’s like Art Deco feminine chic, and I love it. I get a lot of compliments on it. The maintenance guys were in my apartment and they loved it earlier today.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Katie’s stunning and unique apartment!