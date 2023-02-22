Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Get Plastic Sugery? See Photos of Her Transformation Over the Years

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney made a name for herself in the reality TV world ever since she joined the cast when it premiered in January 2013. One of the show’s central storylines was the Ohio native’s former relationship with ex-husband Tom Schwartz, and fans still can’t get enough of all the drama following their split! However, apart from her love life, viewers have also wondered whether Katie has ever gotten plastic surgery throughout her career in the spotlight.

In response to a January 2023 Instagram post, a few fans speculated that the former SUR employee got “lots of plastic surgery.” However, Katie didn’t pay any mind to the speculation and hasn’t publicly addressed whether she opted to go under the knife.

Nevertheless, the Bravolebrity weighed in about the drug Ozempic, which several celebrities have admitted to using for weight loss. The drug is intended to help those with type 2 diabetes.

“I say everyone do what you want to do,” she told People in February 2023. “Understand the risks, and if it’s right for you, it’s right for you. I think the expectations [for women to be thin] are always going be there whether or not there’s like this miracle drug or not. The pressures are always going to be there. … But I just think, you know, if it makes you happy, follow your bliss.”

A few of Katie’s fellow VPR costars disagreed, notably Lala Kent, who slammed A-listers that use the drug to lose weight.

“Stop taking it for weight loss. Enough already,” Lala told the outlet at the time. “I think that Hollywood is all sorts of f—ked up. We’ve got to do better. I think there’s a lot of things that need to change and it starts with us and there are times where I roll my eyes and say, ‘F—ing do better, all of us.'”

When it comes to her beauty routine, Katie exclusively spoke with Life & Style in December 2019 about how she maintains “shiny, healthy” hair.

“Apple Cider Vinegar … for my hair,” the reality TV personality explained. “Every other week, I use it in place of my shampoo. I douse my scalp and then work through to ends. Then, rinse and follow with conditioner. … It’s not a new thing, but not enough people know about it. Plus, it’s so inexpensive.”

